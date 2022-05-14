Kasese residents want government to rebuild Kilembe hospital

A year after a storm led to floods that swept through Kilembe Mines, destroying several properties there, area residents are appealing to government to rebuild the hospital at Bulembia Division in Kasese Municipality. This follows a promise by government to restore the hospital and retrain River Nyamwamba, which burst its banks, leading to the floods. The hospital, previously located at the foothills of Rwenzori Mountains, is the product of a tripartite ownership by the Ugandan government, Kilembe Mines Limited as well as the Diocese. It was constructed in the 1960s and has been a major service provider in the area.