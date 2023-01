Kasese NRM Chairperson, Dr Kiyonga blasts gov’t over escalating corruption

The Kasese District NRM Chairperson, Dr. Chrispus Kiyonga has blasted the government for its failure to kick corruption out of the country. Dr. Kiyonga’s acknowledgement came as party leaders gathered for special prayers to mark 37 years at the helm of this country. But, Dr. Kiyonga invited religious leaders to guide the president of the country whenever it is necessary so that he does not commit mistakes.