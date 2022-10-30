Kasese leaders ask gov’t to refurbish health centre

Leaders and civil society organizations in Kasese district have expressed concern over the state of Rukooki Health Centre IV maternity ward, which they say can no longer provide adequate services to expectant mothers due to the state it is in. The ward, which was burnt following a fire outbreak in June 2021, as a result of an electronic short circuit from a refrigeratorhas never been renovated. Health officials in the district claim that they have resorted to using a renovated kitchen as a maternity ward but its space is too small to accommodate patients from over 10 sub-counties. However, Theophilus Tibyahika the municipal town clerk responded by pointing out that Rukooki healthy centre cannot be renovated due to financial constraints.