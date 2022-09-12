KASESE FLOODS: Gov’t begins assessment of Rwenzori communities’ vulnerability

In a bid to save lives, the Central Government has begun the process of assessing the level of vulnerability of people living on steep slopes around Mount Rwenzori. On Sunday, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, led a team of Ministers to make an assessment of the affected areas. After this assessment, the government plans to relocate vulnerable citizens away from these areas that are prone to disasters such as floods and landslides. The revelation comes after landslides claimed at least 16 lives in Rukoki sub-county, Kasese district.