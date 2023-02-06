KASESE FAMILY SEEKS JUSTICE: 75 year old Coster Muhongya allegedly died in custody

The family of a 75-year-old man from Bwera in Kasese is crying out for justice after one of their own Coster Muhongya was reportedly abducted and later died in the custody of security agencies in Kampala. The family, are calling for the body to be exhumed and transported back to Kasese for a decent burial, to be paid for by the state. As JUMA KIRYA reports, the family is also demanding to know why Coster Muhongya was arrested despite being known to be a law-abiding citizen, who rarely left his home.