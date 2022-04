Karamoja recovered livestock are returned to owners - UPDF

The army says some victims of livestock theft in Karamoja sub-region are exaggerating the number of animals they have lost. UPDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye says all of the livestock recovered in security operations in Karamoja sub-region operation has been returned to the owners. This as MPs from the region accuse security officers of being involved in selling the animals.