Karamoja leaders call for protection from armed neighbours

The leaders in Karamoja sub-region have revealed that in order to address the challenges faced by the region there is a need to provide compulsory free boarding education in primary, secondary and set up a special university in Karamoja region with courses that address the issues of Karamoja.They also demanded that government should ask their counterparts the Kenyans to also disarm the Turkanas if illegal guns are to stop entering Karamoja.