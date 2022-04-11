KARAMOJA INSECURITY: MPs from Karamoja, neighbouring regions meet

Members of Parliament from Acholi, Karamoja, Teso and Sebei sub-regions are meeting with elders and Eastern region NRM vice chairman Mike Mukula to come up with a common solution and position, on how to end the instability that has hit the region. The MPs will on Tuesday address Parliament and are demanding that government involves the locals in a lasting solution. Security in Karamoja, Teso and Sebei has significantly deteriorated at the hands of deadly armed cattle rustlers that have recently killed over 40 people. Their resurgent attacks have steadily disrupted relative peace only achieved through successful disarmament enforced by the government from 2003 to 2008.