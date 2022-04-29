Kanungu school struggles with shortages of teachers, materials

Parents of learners in Bitabo Primary School in Kanungu district, have held a fund-raising ceremony to raise funds to construct proper structures in this school. They point out that the school is currently in an extremely poor state, raising concern over the future of their children's education. Although it’s a government school, they point out that it receives minimal funding, which has affected its ability to provide adequate education to its children. Kanungu District Chairperson Sam Kajojo also reassured the parents that financial provisions have been made for the next financial year to construct a two-classroom block for the school.