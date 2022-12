Kanungu residents reflect on the impact of M23 fighting

Transporters attempting to go to the Eastern DRC town of Goma are contemplating what to do, after the Ishasha border in Kanungu remained shut for the second month running due to the fighting between the M23 rebel group and the Congolese government forces. Some of the transporters have remained there for more than three months now. Others have opted to use the Kyanika border in search of a safer route that can lead them to the DRC.