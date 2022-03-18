Kanungu residents protest elephant attacks

Locals in Nyanga Sub-County Kanungu District have decried several attacks by wild animals that have destroyed their gardens and crops, leaving area residents with no food for survival. Those engaged in commercial farming have decried their inability to pay school fees as a result of the losses exerted on their agricultural fields by the wild animals. They are now demanding the government to come up with remedies and iron out this problem because they don’t have any food for survival.