Kamwenge has third-highest student- to- classroom ratio

Information from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics 2021 abstract indicates that Kamwenge district has the third highest student-to-classroom ratio in the Western and South-Western regions of Uganda. This implies that the district has the third highest number of students per classroom in the entire region, after Sheema and Bundibugyo. Due to this reason, district leaders have called upon the government to support the district with more infrastructure if schools are to meet the new government curriculum.