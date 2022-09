Kampala dwellers sensitized on Ebola Virus

Leaders in Kampala are sensitizing members of the public on how to protect themselves against Ebola following the announcement of its outbreak in the country last week. While leading a cleaning exercise in areas of Luzira and Kitintale, Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo urged the public to set up hand washing facilities in all public places in addition to avoiding body contact, especially with people they do not know.