Kampala dominates National Deaf Challenge Cup in Masaka city

Kampala city has dominated the 8th edition of the National Deaf Challenge Cup 2022 after it won the finals at Masaka recreation grounds in Masaka city. The final match was between Sun City Kampala deaf FC and Bright Stars Deaf FC Wakiso where Sun city won in the penalty mark after it beat Bright Stars with 6 goals against 5 goals.