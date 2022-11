KAMPALA BOMBS : How the disaster changed life in Kampala

A year after twin bombings rocked Kampala on the morning of November 16, 2021, the memories of that day are still very raw for those who were directly affected. Business along some of the affected areas has yet to return to pre-bombing levels, and those who remain in the areas where the explosions occurred say the tragic events are still part of daily life and conversation. Ali Mivule has more in this report.