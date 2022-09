Kakumiro District suspends market days over Ebola

Leaders in Kakumiro district have mooted plans to suspend market days to prevent the spread of Ebola in the district. According to the district chairperson, Joseph Sentayi, marketplaces play host to a big number of people some of whom come from neighboring districts like Mubende, which is currently the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak. Sentayi says the continued operation of the markets may provide a fertile ground for the spread of the disease.