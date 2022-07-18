Kagadi security guard shoots colleague dead

A female SGA security guard attached to the Stanbic Bank branch in Kagadi district has been shot dead by a colleague over a misunderstanding. According to police in Kagadi, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Barbara Kiiza and was attached to SGA security. Kiiza was allegedly shot by workmate Dickens Agok using an AK- 47 rifle at the bank’s entrance after the two developed a misunderstanding. The suspect is currently detained at Kagadi Police station as investigations into the matter continue.