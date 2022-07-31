Kagadi school with special needs gets support from locals

Kagadi District Authorities have appealed to the Ministry of Education and Sports to increase funding for Special Needs Education. The District gets only eight million shillings every financial year from Central government to cater for special needs education which they say is too little to meet all the demands. The call came as Flobeto Nursery and Primary School Hoima donated support to Bishop Rwakaikara Primary School's Special Needs Section in Kagadi District.