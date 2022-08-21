Kadaga laments rising cases of eye-affected cases upcountry

First Deputy prime minister Rebecca Kadaga has appealed to the health ministry to consider Kamuli district for more eye specialists. This follows reports of an overwhelming number of eye-affected cases in the district. According to the district health officer, the eye specialists are few compared to the number of patients received. This was at a two-day Kamuli eye camp, which was conducted by the Ruparelia foundation, where over 1,000 eye patients were given free eye treatment. Of these, more than 70 were operated.