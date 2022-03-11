Kadaga commissions bridge from Soroti to Kapelebyong

Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga has assured Ugandans that government is now hard at work to develop rail, water and air transport; with projects such as the rehabilitation of metre gauge railway and development of the Standard Gauge Railway, the marine vessels. Kadaga said the move was prompted by increased demand for these services. The call came as Kadaga commissioned the Ojonai bridge in Amuria, on Thursday. The Bridge provides access for users from Soroti to the Grad-A weekly market at Akoromit Sub-county in Kapelebyong District.