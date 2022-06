Kabarole fish farmers lament poor quality fingerlings

Fish farmers in Kabarole district are lamenting the poor quality fish fingerlings supplied to them in 2021 by Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) which caused them heavy losses during harvest. The government through Operation Wealth Creation in November 2021 supplied over 90,000 fish fingerlings to fish farmers in Kabarole district, to restock fish cages in the crater lakes of Kichwamba, Ruteete and Kasenda sub-counties.