Kabarole environmentalists want policies to protect soil

Fort Portal environmentalists want the government to put strict regulations on artificial fertilizers and instead encourage the use of organic fertilizers to combat soil pollution. According to environmentalists, growing crops using organic fertilizers adds value to crops grown in the region while protecting the soil at the same time. Richard Muhumuza, the mayor of Fort Portal's Central Division, also notes that the area has fertile soils which have to be protected for future generations. This was during a tree planting and community cleaning exercise in Fort Portal as part of events to mark International soil day which will be celebrated on 05th December 2022.