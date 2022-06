Kabale’s dignitaries pay tribute to elderly priest Kanyonza

Several national and religious leaders on Saturday gathered at Rushoroza Cathedral to honour Kabale Diocese's oldest priest Fr Vincent Kanyonza, who died at the age of 93years on Wednesday. Known fervently, as the grandfather of all priests in Kabale, Fr Kanyonza was commended for his generosity and commitment to the religious life and to the faithful of Kigezi.