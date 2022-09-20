Kabale residents in despair, gardens and roofs gone after heavy rains

The ongoing episode of heavy rains has left a trail of destruction across the country. Some of the latest victims have been registered in Ndorwa County in Kabale district. The rains that poured along with strong winds and hailstorms, lasted more than six hours on Monday night, destroying houses, and several acres of crops and leaving some roads impassable. Some of the roads nearly washed away by the rains include the Old Kabale road and the Kabanyonyi-Kagwero road.