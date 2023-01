Kabale RDC warns health workers against absenteeism

Kabale Resident District Commissioner has warned health workers against absenteeism in hospitals which has contributed to poor health service delivery in the district. The warning by Godfrey Nyakahuma follows the few health workers who are reporting to work on a daily basis. The RDC was shocked to find Kitoma Health facility in Rubaya, Ndorwa West opened and found no health worker present at the facility leaving patients unattended to.