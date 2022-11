KABALE LOAD SHEDDING: Business owners decry inconsistent electricity supply

Business people in Kabale municipality say their work has been affected by an inconsistent supply of power for the last three weeks. Metal workshops, supermarkets, radio stations, salons, and schools among others have all been affected. At Kigezi Co-operative Society Dairy, Hope Tukamushaba said they spend up to 200,000 shillings daily on fuel alone for the safe storage of their milk.