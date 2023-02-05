Kabale leaders hold party for PLE best performers

Ndorwa West MP David Bahati has reassured parents of the government's commitment to improving the state of education in the country. According to Bahati, the top on government's list of priorities is improving schools' infrastructure as well as equipping them with all the needed facilities. However, the National Chairperson of Uganda National Teachers' Union Zadock Tumuhimbise urged governemnt to also look into the welfare of learners under the UPE program. This all happened at a ceremony to reward Kabale district's best-performing learners in last year's 2022 PLE that was held at Janan Luwum Secondary School.