Kabale bound truck bursts into flames after accident

A fuel tanker caught fire this morning at Kabaraga hill along the Kabale-Rukiga road. It was allegedly heading to Kabale from Kampala. Kigezi regional Police spokesperson Elly Maate told NTV that the vehicle, which had a south Sudanese number plate allegedly failed to negotiate a corner and hit an electric pole before exploding into flames. The fire brigade officers managed to put out the fire and rescued two occupants who were on board.