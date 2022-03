KABAKA FLIES OUT: Buganda king to visit several European countries

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi the second, has traveled outside the country on official duties. According to the Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, the Kabaka will also have an opportunity to visit his medical team, for a routine health check. He was accompanied to Entebbe International Airport by the kingdom officials and boarded the KLM airlines, for his trip abroad.