Justine Namambo was shot in her spine, she cries for help

Two years after the November 2020 protests, Justine Nammambo was shot in her spine, while returning home from work on 18th November. To this day, she still lives in pain. Nammambo says that she needs another specialised operation on the spine but without the promised compensation from the government, she is stuck. She was shot on her way home while in a minibus packed at a fuel station.