Justice Minister Mao speaks on succession, power transition

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao, has tasked the government to initiate discussions on the succession question or transition of power for the good of the country. Addressing lawyers and other stakeholders today at the Annual Law Conference at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Mao said the country should emulate the Uganda Law Society where presidents serve for only two years. In the same vein, The Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, also called on African leaders to embrace integration, which will allow free movement of people and services across the continent.