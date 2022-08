Justice Minister Mao campaigns for DP in Kasese

The Democratic Party President and Justice Minister Norbert Mao has pitched camp in Kasese to campaign for the party candidate Benadet Businge, as she seeks to become MP for Busongora County South in the coming by-election, due on August 18. Mao explained that although he now serves in the NRM government, he remains loyal to his party. Seven candidates are contesting the election, including those from NRM, NUP and FDC.