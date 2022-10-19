Junior works Minister Ecweru orders encroachers to vacate Soroti Flying School land

Hundreds of people living close to the East African Civil Aviation Academy known as Soroti Flying School in Soroti city, have been directed to vacate the land immediately or be forcefully evicted. According to the State Minister for Works, Musa Eweru, this is to allow for the expansion of the runway to accommodate bigger aircraft. The Soroti City Mayor, Joshua Edogu, who denied allegations that the city allocated the land to developers, called for a meeting between the Civil Aviation Authority and the City Technical team to draw the boundaries before evictions are enforced.