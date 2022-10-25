Junior education minister, Dr. Joyce emphasizes boarding school standards

Despite the deadly inferno that gutted Salama school for the blind, the Education Ministry has decided against shutting down the institution in spite of its failure to meet the requirements for operating a boarding section, which led to the gruesome deaths of eleven learners today morning. According to Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education, Salama school was only supposed to operate as a day school but offered boarding services for children with special needs it was catering for. However, Kaducu has warned that all schools in the country are to be subjected to an inspection and those schools which fail to meet the requirements for operating boarding sections, will be shut down.