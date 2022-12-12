Archbishop Kaziimba threatens to cut ties with church of England
SUDAN-UGANDA TRADE EXPO: Farmers eye Khartoum food, coffee market
METER GAUGE RAILWAY: ADB asks for government funding commitment
Health practitioners encouraged to take up ICT solutions
HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY: Skilling PWDs for jobs
Sex workers complain of continued arrest
Public health activists want more regulation of food vendors
Traffic checkpoints to be reinstated across all major roads
NCS blamed for lack of training facilities for boxers
Low uptake of relaunched COVID-19 vaccination exercise
Busoga United buubefuse ne Arua Hill mu mpaka z’ababinywera
Ggoonya ebadde etigomya ab’e Buvuma ekwatiddwa
Abagobwa ku ttaka ly’e Sango Bay baddukidde mu kkooti ebataase
Poliisi erabudde ba malaaya; musobola okukwatibwa
Waliwo abaagala wateekebwewo etteeka ku batambuza emmere efumbe