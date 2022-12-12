UPC, NRM honor former minister, Dr. Patrick Massette Kuuya
NETBALL : Ejibat wins Eastern Edition in Soroti
Police reinstates road security checkpoints for festive safety measures
Refugees in Kiryandongo on the pains of poverty
Jinja authorities upset at rising HIV infection rate
Health practitioners encouraged to take up ICT solutions
Kanungu residents reflect on the impact of M23 fighting
KICK STARTER: Riles in forced disappearances in Uganda
TAKE NOTE: Importance of life skills-based education
Remembering the life of Justice Rubby Opio Aweri
Mbarara Super League : Several teams out with formidable wins
MOTOR RALLYING : Byron Rugomoka wins Kigezi Boona rally in Rukungiri
4 Dead after gold mine cave collapses in Buhweju district
HEALTH FOCUS: Why genetics research needs more communal involvement
Ismaili Community collects donations to support the needy