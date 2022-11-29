Judges with pending rulings barred from Christmas holidays

Judicial Officers responsible for the backlog of 606 cases pending judgment have been barred from Christmas break before delivering their rulings to the concerned litigants. Uganda's courts of law have 167,173 cases for trial, however, for 606, several judges are yet to deliver rulings, after the trials were concluded, according to the Deputy Registrar for Magistrates Affairs and Data Management, James Ereemye. He was discussing an overall Performance report for October 2022. In response, the registrar called on the responsible officers to submit their rulings promptly ahead of the Christmas break.