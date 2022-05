JOURNEY TO NAMUGONGO: Anglican pilgrims complete trek of faith

The first pilgrims from Ankole have arrived in Namugongo, to take part in this year’s Uganda Martyrs' day celebrations, due next week on Friday. The pilgrims, who started their trek on May 21st, are joining the Greater Anglican Ankole Diocese in leading the celebrations. But for Johnson Magundu, the pioneer of pilgrimage in the Ankole diocese revealed that this was his last trek to Namugongo.