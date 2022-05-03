Journalists urged to embrace ethical practices

As the world commemorates world press freedom day, some practitioners and other experts say that a lot needs to be done to improve the profession that has degenerated in the recent past. Speaking to NTV, Robert Ssempala, the Executive Director of Human Rights Network for Journalists said that some of the journalists continue to embed with their sources who later compromise them. Some of the other journalists Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to, said that there is a need for journalists to remain united and stick to the ethical standards spelt out in the media and ethics.