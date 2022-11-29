Joseph Kabuleta's party demands an explanation for leader’s arrest

The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue Need party is demanding an explanation for the arrest of their president Joseph Kabuleta yesterday. The party secretary general, Asuman Odaka says they are concerned about Kabuleta's welfare after he was picked up in a manner like that used the ongoing abductions specifically targeting political opposition in Uganda. In a statement released to the media today, the party has condemned these attacks and demanded that lawful means of arrest be carried out.