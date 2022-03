Joe Walker road safety campaign reaches Mbarara

Joseph Beyanga who is doing a 320-km walk for road safety awareness has reached Sheema Municipality just a few kilometres away from his final destination, Bushenyi. For nine days, Beyanga has trekked from Kampala through Masaka and Mbarara. He first painted a zebra crossing on a black spot near Mayanja Memorial hospital in Mbarara city. He is expected to arrive in Bushenyi on Thursday.