Jinja police arrest several people over cost of living protests

Police in Jinja is holding several people who were mobilising a section of the public to join protests against the rising cost of living. This came about after business there came to a standstill in the jurisdiction of Jinja after police intervened to quell a riot by motorists on the Jinja-Kamuli road, over the rising cost of living. This follows a social media call to all motorists to park their vehicles indefinitely until the fuel prices are reduced.