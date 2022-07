Jinja Boda Boda riders in protest over rising fuel prices

Boda Boda "motorcycle" riders and public taxi operators have protested against the high fuel prices and called on the government to intervene immediately. They blocked the main road to Kamuli at Namulesa and Nakabango. They also blocked smaller roads leading to the main road and started a fire. The police used teargas and shot in the air to disperse the protestors. Eight people have been arrested and 11 motorcycles impounded.