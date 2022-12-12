Jinja authorities upset at rising HIV infection rate

Authorities in Jinja have blamed cultural, social-economic, and religious practices and reluctance to HIV/AIDs awareness campaigns amongst communities for an increase in the prevalence rate. Many argue that with the outbreak of other viruses like Covid-19 and Ebola, Government has diverted its attention, giving minimal support for HIV-Aids awareness creation and friendly services. The leaders raised the concern, during the launch of judiciary work policy and creative campaign in Jinja District.