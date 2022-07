Japan donates 1 million dollars in relief for Karamoja

With the famine raging in Karamoja, the Japanese government has joined the drive to support and save the locals there from malnourishment by handing over 1 Million US Dollars. The move joins efforts by the government and the opposition National Unity Platform. The World Food Programme will use the money to procure the food, transport and distribute it to the people of Karamoja.