Janet Museveni decries high rates of teenage pregnancy

The First Lady, Janet Kataha Museveni has urged parents to be more vigilant with their children when at home and school due to the surge in trafficking and recruitment of children into sexual acts. The first lady, who also doubles as the Minister for education made the clarion call during the regional high-level dialogue in support of a National campaign to address defilement, child marriage and teenage pregnancies in the Jinja district.