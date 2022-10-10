Jailed MPs Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya want to petition the constitutional court

Jailed Members of Parliament Mohammed Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana have asked the International Crimes Division of the High Court sitting in Kololo, Kampala to have their case referred to the Constitutional Court for interpretation. The MPs Lawyers led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago are challenging the move by the State to protect 15 Prosecution witnesses and have two parallel trials conducted against their clients both in Kampala and Masaka; something they say is inconsistent and in contravention of the accused persons right to a fair hearing as enshrined in Articles 28 and 44 of the Constitution.