JACOB OULANYAH’S DEATH: LOP warns against fomenting ethnic divisions

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga has criticised national leaders who use Ethnic undertones which may be sentimental to the citizens. The criticism came a day after Chief Justice Alfonse Owinyi Dollo recently criticised leaders from Buganda for not condemning a group of what he called wicked people who demonstrated when the late Jacob Oulanyah was flown to an American hospital for specialised treatment.