Jacob Oulanyah death raises more questions than answers

The Vice-Chairman of the NRM in the Central region in Buganda, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi says that former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah told him that he was poisoned. Speaking to NTV, Kiwanda asserted that Oulanyah made the poison allegations to him last year. But information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi has challenged Kiwanda why he kept silent about the grave report.