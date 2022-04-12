JACOB OULANYAH DEATH: Police criticized over poisoning claim summons

The minister of ICT and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi has blasted police spokesperson Fred Enanga for including his name on a list of those to be summoned over claims that the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah was poisoned. Baryomunsi said the summons are intended to tarnish his name. Meanwhile, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi whose name also came up says the summons are meant to silence those calling for investigations into the claims of poisoning.